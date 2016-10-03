Portion Distortion

Many times portion size gets confused with the serving size found on labels. New Ulm Hy-Vee registered dietitian Laura Schmidt says she often sees people struggling to understand portion sizes of common food. She says some guidelines are one cup is the size of a fist, one tablespoon your thumb, and 3 oz. chicken is the size of your palm. She says using smaller plates is one way to control portion sizes and she says to avoid eating right out of the package.

Schmidt says controlling portion size is important because it can reduce our risk of obesity and other diseases.