NRHEG Comes Back Late for Win Over LSH

NRHEG fell behind early in the second half, but used a late touchdown to top Le Sueur Henderson 14-11.

With the Giants trailing 8-3 at halftime, LSH opened the third quarter, recovering an onside kick, giving themselves good field position.

Later in the drive, Giant QB Jared Miller took it himself from 4 yards out, putting LSH up 11-8 after the 2-point conversion.

The Panthers waited until the bitter end, taking the lead in the final 2 minutes of the game, coming away with an 14-11 win over the Giants.