Belle Plaine Escapes With 6-0 Homecoming Victory

Belle Plaine scored on their first drive of the game, and didn't need any more, taking down Tri City United 6-0.

The Tigers opened the game with a double pass, scoring on a touchdown strike to Brody Curtiss, putting Belle Plaine up 6-0.

The defenses went back and forth for the remainder of the game, and Belle Plaine held on for the shutout win on homecoming.