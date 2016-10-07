Belle Plaine Escapes With 6-0 Homecoming Victory

Belle Plaine scored on their first drive of the game, and didn't need any more, taking down Tri City United 6-0.
The Tigers opened the game with a double pass, scoring on a touchdown strike to Brody Curtiss, putting Belle Plaine up 6-0.
The defenses went back and forth for the remainder of the game, and Belle Plaine held on for the shutout win on homecoming.
