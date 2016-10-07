Cyclones Cap Off Homecoming With Shutout Win

On Friday night, Mankato Loyola returned to action after a week off. A tough task for the Crusaders, they played as visitors on homecoming for the St. Clair Cyclones.

In the third quarter, Cyclones at midfield, hand off to Noah Schruin, trucks his way for a first down and more. Steps out of bounds inside the 40.

Two plays later, hand off goes to Schruin again, he goes untouched on a 41 yard run for a touchdown. Cyclones extend their lead 27-zip.

Later, Quarterback Carter Fogel, in for an injured Luke Sellner, fumbles the snap. Cyclones land on it, and Grant Nagel comes up with it. Cyclones cap off homecoming with a victory 39-0.