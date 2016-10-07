Cathedral Gets Homecoming Win Over Cougars

Back to New Ulm, at Johnson Field this time. Cathedral taking on the Cougars of Cedar Mountain/Comfrey. It's the Greyhounds homecoming. Homecoming king Kasey Kuck. Check in on him in a bit.

Near the end of the half, Cathedral up just 13-7, and then... bang... the reverse to Colton Braulick... all the way in for the score. 30 yard touchdown, it's 20-7 Greyhounds.

Cougars go through a quick three and out and have to punt.... To homecoming king Kasey... Kuck to the sideline, evades a tackler... stays in bounds behind a wall of blockers... before breaking out for another chunk of yards. About 40 yards on the return, setting up great field position for maybe another score with about a minute left to go in the half..

A holding call and a sack push them back near the 40, but no biggie... there's Braulick again... same side without the reverse... he cuts it back the other way, and he's off. 37 yard touchdown run this time.

Cathedral takes a 28-7 lead into the break.

They end up defeating the Cougars 46-20