6th Ranked Eagles Fly Past Knights

A homecoming game for the Maple River Eagles, the 6th ranked team in class 2A looking to continue their winning ways Friday night against Lake Crystal Welcome Memorial.

Second quarter, shotgun snap to Jeff Lewis, airs it out and it's a diving catch made by Cole Sohre. A 23 yard touchdown pass. Eagles up 7-0.

Then, Knights under pressure from the Eagles defense, Mac Graupman rolls out to his right, tosses it up and finds Evan Bergamann, he runs it all the way for a 79 yard touchdown reception. Eagles retain the lead after a failed 2 point try by the Knights.

Later, Lewis pitches it to Lincoln Arndt, he runs down the sidelines, big contact near the goal line. Arndt finishes the night with 142 yards.

Next play, hand off goes to Hunter Pederson. And it's a one yard touchdown run. Lewis throws for 117 with 2 touchdowns and the Eagles win big on homecoming 57-12.