Busting Carb Myths

With Mankato Marathon weekend coming up, many participants may be thinking about carbo-loading. Hy-Vee Dietitian Holly Ellison want to do some carbo myth busting.

Myth #1: Only breads and grains contain carbs.

Ellison says, "Most plant-based foods contain carbs along with milk products."

Myth #2: Carbs are fattening

Ellison says, "Calories matter more than macro nutrient ratios. Some carb foods are very low calorie like fruits and vegetables."

Myth #3: All white foods are unhealthful

Ellison say, "Many white foods are high in nutrients, such as cauliflower, mushrooms, garlic, onions, and leeks."

Myth #4: Low-carb diets are healthier

Ellison says, "Instead target highly processed carbs and still enjoy the taste and diversity of natural carbs."

Myth #5: Avoid fruit due to high sugar content

Ellison says, "Although main source of calories in fruit is sugar, those sugars are sequestered, surrounded by fiber so you don't get a surge of sugar on the liver."