City Council Officially Approves Dunkin Donuts Conditional Use Permit Monday

The Mankato City Council approves a conditional use and compliance check for Dunkin Doughnuts allowing the establishment a drive–thru and Certificate of Design.

The franchise is going in the front parking lot of Slumberland along Madison Avenue.

The city council also made agreement on authorizing the City Manager to enter into an Energy Service Agreement with AMERESCO.

"Most of it involves changing out all of the city street lights that are owned by the city they are the Xcel street lights but those that are owned by the city and changing those out to LED lighting," Mankato City Manager, Pat Hentges said.

This includes major improvements to energy efficiency improvements in the city's buildings including boiler, heating and interior lighting updates.

--KEYC News 12