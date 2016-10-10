Masberg Leads Bucs in Title Defense

Despite losing a strong senior class from their state championship team last year, Waterville-Elysian-Morristown volleyball has bounced back, carrying a number seven ranking into the final week of the regular season. Senior Kate Masberg says, “It’s a new team from last year obviously, so it’s been a little difficult to start with, but I think we’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season.”

Graduating 8 seniors from their state title team last year, Masberg has stepped into a new role for the Bucs this season. “I had to become more of a leader than I usually am; which is kind of difficult for me because I’m more of a quiet one, where I can just sit back and just listen to everybody else. I definitely had to come out of my shell and help the younger kids play at a higher level.”

WEM Assistant Coach Ken Trnka says, “She’s not normally a talkative person, but she has to talk on the volleyball floor, so she’s really adjusted to that.”

Along with a new leadership role, Kate has moves to outside hitter, which is in contrast to her position as a setter next year at Winona State. “I’m setting in Winona", says Masberg. "But I haven’t set since last year, so it’s going to be a challenge for me to go back to that.”

Trnka adds, “I’m sure she’ll transfer back to the right side, which is way more natural for a left-handed player. And it’s the position she’s played up until this season.”

With a number seven state ranking, Masberg hopes to give this team the finish it deserves. “I’m just hoping to get as far as we can, and what our ability is to get. But however far we get, I’ll be happy with our team.”