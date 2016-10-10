Arndt Helps Power Potent Eagle Offense

Maple River’s potent offense has led the Eagles to a 5-and-1 record this year and a top-ten ranking in class 2A. And as a junior, Lincoln Arndt has already proved to be a difference maker for Maple River this season.

Coach Brian Schoneck says, “Lincoln’s prepared himself in the weight room. He’s done a lot of good offseason stuff for us. He’s got a supportive family and I think he gets the big picture.”

Arndt says, “Mentally I feel like I’ve grown a lot. Not as much physically, but I hope to get bigger, faster, stronger, and be able to block better.”

Lincoln and the Eagle coaching staff already have big plans for his time left at Maple River. “Obviously the big one’s making it to state", says Arndt."Be the first team from Maple River to make it to state. That’s definitely our biggest goal this year.”

Schoneck adds, “Our goal is always to keep the kid healthy. He plays hard and he doesn’t want to ever come off the field, so we’ve got to manage that. I’m sure we’re going to be looking to him at the end of this season and next to do some great things for us.”