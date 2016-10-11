Taking Thrive to the Schools

Mankato Clinic recently donated copies of the book "The Rechargeables" to students in the St. Peter school district. It's the kid version of Eat, Move, Sleep. Dr. Robert Gazzola with Mankato Clinic says it is great to see the Thrive campaign hitting a younger audience.

Dr. Gazzola says, “I think back to when I was growing up and there wasn’t forethought on this. We had PE and that’s about it. It’s good to reach out to young kids to get them started.”

He says the principals of Eat Move Sleep really can apply to all.

Dr. Gazzola says, “It does reach everybody, kids to adults to my mother in assisted living. It’s never too late. There is always something we can do to improve our health.”