Belle Plaine Downs St. Peter 32-21

On to St. Peter now we go....where the Saints play host to the Belle Plaine Tigers....

Second half....Tigers threatening near the goal line... Nathan Herman keeps it himself...lunges for the TD buuuuuut he's just short.....

It's that close...inches away...

Tries to punch it in on fourth down with a sneak and he's denied....Tigers up 20–14.

So close...but so far....and St. Peter makes them pay.... Jake Emley throws a fastball to Jake McCabe who disappears behind the Tigers defense....and how about this for a response? McCabe is gone.... Going 92 yards to the HOUSE!! He's loving it...and St. Peter goes up 21–14...

But Jack Fogarty silences the crowd....the rusher pops outside breaks a tackle.... Rushes down the field and bruises his way into the endzone Belle Plaine goes on to win 32–21.

--KEYC News 12