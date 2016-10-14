Tigers Roll To 49-0 Win Over TCU

The third ranked and unbeaten Marshall Tigers are traveling to Montgomery for a battle with the Tri City United Titans....just one week after taking down Mankato East...42–12...

Wild start to this one....TCU goes for an onside kick and recovers it after a beautiful bounce....keeping Marshall's explosive offense on the sideline....

But the Titans give it right back....first play and it's fumbled....Tigers recover it at the bottom of the scrum....

Now it's the first drive for Marshall....Handoff goes to Jefferson Lee V...and check this out....he goes 38 yards showing off his speed and elusiveness taking it down into the red zone...

Tigers keep feeding the junior....this time it's a toss....and Lee is dropped near the goalline after beautiful cut inside....

Why not hand it to him again?.......he makes it look easy....touchdown Marshall....it's 7–0....

Titans try to pull another fast one past the Tigers on special teams....but Marshall sniffed out that fake handoff all the way...turnover on downs giving the Tigers great field position...

And they capitalize....fake handoff to the fullback...and it's given to Lee rushing left....he scampers into the endzone....Marshall shuts out the Titans between a strong all around effort 49–0.

