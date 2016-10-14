Waseca Perseveres for Shutout of Worthington

The Waseca Bluejays toughed out a win over Worthington 32-0, despite losing running back Jack Milbrett for the final 3 quarters.

Milbrett got the Bluejays on the board in the first quarter with an 80-yard rushing score, putting Waseca up 7-0.

But on the following drive for the Jays, Milbrett broke out for another long run, going 32 yards, down to the 3-yard line. But Milbrett came up hobbled on the play, and would not return to action.

Trystin Kinkade finished off the drive with a 3-yard rushing score, and Waseca moved on for a 32-0 victory over the Trojans.

Despite playing less than a quarter, Milbrett still tallied 149 rushing yards for Waseca.