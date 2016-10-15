Knights Take Down JWP in Janesville

The JWP Bulldogs were unable to mount a late rally against Kenyon-Wanamingo, falling to the Knights 28-13.

Down 21-7 in the third quarter, JWP turned the ball over twice on their first two drives. The Knights capitalized on the second turnover as Calvin Steberg rushed in 12 yards to go up 28-7 on the Bulldogs.

On the following drive, Bulldog QB San Eustice hooked up with Andrew Fisel for a big gain, getting JWP into scoring range.

Shae Wheelock punched it in from a yard out to bring the Bulldogs within 2 scores. But neither team put any points on the board in the fourth quarter, giving the Knights a 28-13 victory.