Scarlets Come Out On Top Against Falcons, Now 7-0

Faribault with some lightning speed in Dallas Stapleton.. running right... bursts through the line and he is off to the races... one man to beat, CJ Terry.... He has the angle... but Stapleton is just fast enough to score. 69 yard touchdown. Falcons take the early 7-0 lead.

Next possession Scarlets. QB Rob Meidl rushing up the middle. West grinding out their yards in the first half. Good gain there.

Then Meidl throws the quick curl. Thomas Yokiel with the reception. Heads to the sideline, then cuts it back up field. Tackled after picking up the first down.

In the redzone, Meidl fakes it, runs up the middle... there he is... for the tying score. 7-7

Back to the Falcons... here comes the thunder in Felipe Ramirez. Listed at 225, the bruiser breaks a bunch of tackles at the line... has enough speed once he's in the open... eventually tackled at the fifteen yard line.

West is able to force a turnover on downs, so they take over deep in their own territory . Meidl... hits Dondre Spann for a big pick up before he's pushed out of bounds.

Then they go to Terry... CJ slashes through the middle, picking up the first down.

And he caps off the drive with the short TD.

Not so close in the end. Scarlets end up beating Faribault 49-28.

-- KEYC News 12