Sometimes carbohydrates get a bad rap when it comes to nutrition. Hy Vee Dietitian Holly Ellison helps us sort fact from fiction when it comes to carbs.

She says one misconception is that carbs cause inflammation. She says, in fact, intake of whole grains and veggies have been shown to reduce inflammation.

She says the most important thing is just to know your carbs,because they are all different depending on where they came from. Healthful carbs are legumes, vegetables, and fiber-rich fruits. Processed foods contain the less healthful carbs.

Ellison suggests to read labels carefully as not all carbs behave the same way in the body. And always consider both quantity and quality with any part of your diet.