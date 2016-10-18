Healthy Halloween

With our thoughts turning to Halloween, our thoughts can also be turning to how to make the holiday a little less scary for our diets. Mankato Clinic Dietitian Erin Gonzalez says it's actually okay to let the kids eat the spoils of their trick or treating that night. But she suggests putting the candy out of reach and out of sight so it can be rationed in the days following. Gonzalez says this is a good time to teach kids about portions and exercising control.