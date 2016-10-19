JCC Completes Perfect Season

Jackson County Central finished the 2016 with a perfect 8-and-0 record, thanks to a 34-0 win over St. James Area.
In the first quarter, JCC quarterback Easton Bahr led the Huskies on a 99-yard scoring drive, capping the charge with a 33-yard strike to Chris Gumto.
Early in the second quarter, Zachary Poelaert finished another scoring drive with a 1-yard plunge across the goal line to put JCC on top 12-0.
Bahr finished with 227 yards passing and 3 scores, leading the Huskies to a 34-0 win over the Saints.
