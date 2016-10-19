NRHEG Falls To Maple River In OT

It was a class 2A ... clash between a couple of ranked teams...

The 6th ranked Panthers of NRHEG ... who have won their last six straight.

Battled the 9th–rated Maple River Eagles ... who sit 5–2 on the season.

This is some good ol' fashioned football....both defenses playing well in the first half....and points were hard to come by in this chess match...

Time to get to the highlights...first quarter no score...Maple River's Nathan Moore rushes right and picks up a good chunk of yards with some tough running...h

Later in the drive he picks up a big first down...and the Eagles are threatening....

But....the Panthers defense tightens up and Perry Peterson comes up with a huge interception anticipating and stepping up In front of the wideout to make the play...

NRHEG's turn....there aren't many calls for third and 27....but this works out alright... Cole Staloch rushes left...fools everyone as he pitches it to Sam Prigge....and how about that.... Sawyer Vanmeldeghem is all by himself down the field....he hauls in the pass and waltzes into the endzone....these are the only points scored in the first half as the Panthers take a 6–0 lead...but Maple River takes down NRHEG 13–12 in overtime.

