GHECT Wins in a Shootout Over Madelia

The GHECT offense had to put on a late push in a record-setting night, taking down Madelia 50-42.
Trailing 22-0 at halftime, the Blackhawks mounted an early rally in the second half. Matt Baumgartner connected with Riley Reed on a 17-yard pass, bringing Madelia within 22-6.
On their next drive, Matt Baumgartner scored on a 1-yard rushing score to bring the Blackhawks within one score.
But the Jaguar offense took off from there. GHECT running back Derek Shoen rushed for a state record 570 yards and 6 touchdowns, leading the Jaguars to a 50-42 win over Madelia.
