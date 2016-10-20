JWP Wins Big Over Mankato Loyola

Over in Janesville...the Bulldogs played host to the Crusaders of Mankato Loyola.

JWP up 34–0 at the start of the second half....Crusaders QB drops back and throws a floater.... Cody Bleess gets underneath of it for the INT.

Bulldogs take over and Dalton Klampe is running all over the Crusaders defense...breaking tackles and pushing the pile...

The shifty runner takes a toss this time....and look at how hard he is to take down....Loyola doing everything they can to keep him from taking it to the house....JWP punches it in from there as the Bulldogs win big...54–13.

