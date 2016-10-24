Kids in the Kitchen

Parents often wonder how to get their kids to eat their vegetables. Hy-Vee dietitian April Graff suggests one way is to get the kids involved in the kitchen! Graff says by involving them in the food preparation, they may be more likely to at least try it. She says kids as young as 2 or 3 can help, just make sure they are away from sharp or hot objects. But she says school age kids can help cut vegetables, mix ingredients, and help plan the menu. She says the more involved they are, the more ownership they can take, and the easier healthy meal times may be.