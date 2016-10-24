KEYC - Hometown Business Connection: Taylor Corporation

Hometown Business Connection: Taylor Corporation

Posted: Updated:
By Lisa Cownie, Morning Anchor
Connect

Headquartered in North Mankato, Taylor Corporation is one of the largest privately held companies in the United States. It now encompasses more than 80 subsidiaries worldwide and has more than 12,000 employees.

But all of this is a long way from how Glen Taylor started in 1975.

Taylor says, “The drive comes from being brought up in the rural. I had a large family, not much money, at a very early age we understood you had to work hard.”

That work ethic combined with an innate ability to take risks has helped him grow the company. He also gives credit to the people he has around him.

Taylor says, “If people ask me ‘what are one of the gifts you have’ I say God gave me the gift of selecting people. I’ve been very, very fortunate in selecting so many people, many of them my fellow students at University, to come in at an early age and work with me. I trusted them, they’ve always honored that trust and have been such good partners.”

Work force issues are top of mind for city and business leaders in Greater Mankato, including Glen Taylor. So he starts recruiting early before students graduate, teaching them the Taylor culture with a long term goal of having them choose to stay with the company. Taylor says employers have to be creative these days.

“There has to be a willingness to retrain people. There are people out there looking for jobs, but they look at the skill sets you say you need and they say ‘I’ve never done that before” You have to have the willingness to say I understand that but we have good training, good people who will teach you how to learn that job. We’re willing to put that investment in you if you’re willing to come and give it a try.”

He offers insight for job seekers and entrepreneurs.

“Get into a business that you find that you like. You are just going to be so much more successful if you like it. There are going to be opportunities that come along, but you need to meet your personal needs and one personal need is that if you are going to build a company, you have to enjoy it. Cuz it’s too hard otherwise.”

Although the campus is in North Mankato, Taylor’s generosity can be found all around: The North Mankato Taylor Library, the Taylor Center at MSU, and the YMCA.

  • ThriveMore>>

  • Thrive: Managing Joint Arthritis

    Thrive: Managing Joint Arthritis

    Tuesday, January 31 2017 3:28 PM EST2017-01-31 20:28:22 GMT

    Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain. 

    Joint arthritis is painful. In this Thrive report, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie shows us being active is one key in managing that pain. 

  • Thrive: Thyroid And Body Function

    Thrive: Thyroid And Body Function

    Thursday, January 26 2017 7:29 PM EST2017-01-27 00:29:23 GMT

    There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.

    There is one little gland in our bodies that can have a big impact on our energy levels, sleep patterns, and weight management. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie tells more about the thyroid.

  • Thrive: Obesity And Joint Problems

    Thrive: Obesity And Joint Problems

    Tuesday, January 24 2017 7:40 PM EST2017-01-25 00:40:51 GMT

    Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds. 

    Need another reason to stick with that weight management resolution you made? KEYC News 12s Lisa Cownie says giving your joints a break is a good reason to shed some pounds. 

  • Thrive: Preventive Screenings

    Thrive: Preventive Screenings

    Friday, January 20 2017 9:54 AM EST2017-01-20 14:54:04 GMT

    We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.  

    We have an idea for a New Year's Resolution you should stick to, making appointments to get preventive screenings done. In this Thrive segment, KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie breaks down what preventive measures are out there and when we should get them done.  

  • Thrive: Loren Ewert's Journey

    Thrive: Loren Ewert's Journey

    Tuesday, January 17 2017 7:20 PM EST2017-01-18 00:20:13 GMT

    Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating." 

    Loren Ewert was diagnosed with Type 2 Diabetes in 2005. Loren says, "I didn't pay that much attention and wasn't that careful with what I was eating." 

  • Being Well Equipped For The Hockey Season

    Being Well Equipped For The Hockey Season

    Friday, December 16 2016 7:49 PM EST2016-12-17 00:49:00 GMT

    With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.

    With hockey season well underway there are many things to consider safety-wise before hitting the ice. KEYC News 12's Lisa Cownie looks into ways you can protect yourself on the ice.

  • Thrive: Catching Up With Mary Jo

    Thrive: Catching Up With Mary Jo

    Tuesday, December 13 2016 8:04 PM EST2016-12-14 01:04:27 GMT

    KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago. 

    KEYC News 12 and Mankato Clinic are nearing the end of our year-long community wellness initiative, Thrive. KEYC's Lisa Cownie catches up with the person that helped us kick it all off a little over a year ago. 

  • How to Select and Eat! A Pomegranate

    How to Select and Eat! A Pomegranate

    Monday, December 12 2016 6:45 PM EST2016-12-12 23:45:55 GMT

    Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?

    Hy-Vee registered dietitian Holly Ellison says pomegranates are in season right now! And they are packed with both flavor and nutrients. For example,? its antioxidants help guard against cancer, heart disease, premature aging and atherosclerosis. ?