TCU Falls to Pine Island in Playoff Opener

Tri City United lost their 7th straight game this season, falling in the playoff opener to Pine Island 16-6.
In the first quarter, Pine Island ate up 9 minutes of clock on their opening drive, punctuated with a 20 yard Brady Braaten touchdown.
Braaten had a pair of touchdowns against TCU, and Pine Island held on for a 16-6 victory, bringing an end to the Chargers season.
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015, WorldNow and KEYC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.