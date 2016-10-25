TCU Falls to Pine Island in Playoff Opener

Tri City United lost their 7th straight game this season, falling in the playoff opener to Pine Island 16-6.

In the first quarter, Pine Island ate up 9 minutes of clock on their opening drive, punctuated with a 20 yard Brady Braaten touchdown.

Braaten had a pair of touchdowns against TCU, and Pine Island held on for a 16-6 victory, bringing an end to the Chargers season.