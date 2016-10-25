MVL Gets 8-0 Win Over Cathedral

The three seed Chargers are up 8-0 at the half over the Greyhounds. A 4th and goal here. AJ Buboltz with the pass over the middle to Matt Munsen... it's incomplete. Greyhounds take over.

MVL gets the ball back on a fumble, and goes to work. Buboltz on the keeper... grinds into the pile for the solid gain.

Next up, jet sweep to Munsen... great contain by the Greyhounds Jesse Kraus to shut it down.

In the torrential downpour, Buboltz goes to the air. Hits Matt Stein. He's wrapped up immediately, but gets the yards needed for the first.

Another 4th down here... Buboltz option keeper... NO! a pitch!... misses the mark, rolling out of bounds... refs say it's a forward pass, so the play results in a turnover.

Score would stay the same throughout the rest of the night.

8-0 Charger win over Cathedral.

MVL heads to Faribault BA on Saturday for the section semi-finals. That's a 7 o'clock start.