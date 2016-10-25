Cleveland Dominates in Playoff Opener

Cleveland had no problem moving past Onamia on Tuesday, advancing to the second round of the playoffs with a 48-8 win over the Panthers.
With a 36-0 lead at halftime, backup running back Shane Rogers ran in for an 18 yard score, giving Cleveland a 42-0 lead.
With the victory, the Clippers will face Renville County West this Saturday in the section 2 semifinals.
Cleveland quarterback Carter Kopet managed to throw five touchdowns on only 8 completions. The junior now has 113 career touchdown passes, which ties him for the all-time state record.
