Blue Jays Down The Eagles

Now we move to section 2 AAAA....which is one of the tougher sections in our area....with three of the top ten teams in Minnesota vying for a shot at state... you've got number two Hutchinson, number three Marshall, and number 7 Waseca.

And that's where we go now for a battle of the birds as Waseca hosts the New Ulm Eagles.

New Ulm shut out in the first half....down 14–0...but Cooper Yackley kick starts the Eagles with a huge return to open the second half....he takes it 70 plus yards putting New Ulm in great position.....before he's finally dragged down..inside the 15 yard line....