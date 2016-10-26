Blue Jays Down The Eagles

Now we move to section 2 AAAA....which is one of the tougher sections in our area....with three of the top ten teams in Minnesota vying for a shot at state... you've got number two Hutchinson, number three Marshall, and number 7 Waseca.
And that's where we go now for a battle of the birds as Waseca hosts the New Ulm Eagles.
New Ulm shut out in the first half....down 14–0...but Cooper Yackley kick starts the Eagles with a huge return to open the second half....he takes it 70 plus yards putting New Ulm in great position.....before he's finally dragged down..inside the 15 yard line....
First snap... Jordan Hillesheim rushes through a huge hole....and punches it in making it 14–7....
But...here come the Blue Jays in the third.... Hunter Rodriguez rolls out decides to run...and picks up a chunk of yards after taking a huge hit on the sideline...
That sets up Saiveon Williamson the wideout takes it left....disappears behind the ref and he's taking it all the way to the house putting Waseca up 21–7...Blue Jays go on to win 28-7.
--KEYC News 12