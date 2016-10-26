Gustavson Helps Lead Scarlets Through State Tourney

In only her sophomore campaign, Ashley Gustavson helped lead Mankato West to the state tournament with two goals in a 2-0 win over Northfield.

After the game, Ashley said, “We were all very excited and we wanted this so much. It was just joy.”

West coach Crissy Makela added, “We’re really excited to have her around; it’s just nice to know that we’ll have that dependability in an important position… to have that consistency there with someone who’s experience from her freshman year on… high level games and now the state tournament… it’s great to know we’re going to have that there.”

It was hard to imagine the Scarlets getting to this point after starting the season 0-and-2. “We started off the season so down", Ashley says. But we brought ourselves up and we got here, so that’s all that matters.”

Makela says, “We just knew that we had to tweak some things. We knew we had the right personnel, we just had to maximize their skills.”

With the Scarlets now in the semifinals of state, Makela says that much of the team's now 18-game winning streak has flowed out of Ashley’s energy on the pitch. “Ashley really does keep the group loose and relaxed… She’s such a nice person to be around and she works so hard. She’s a great asset to the team.”