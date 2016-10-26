Schoen Ends Season with Record-Setting Performance

Last Wednesday, history was made at the football field in Truman. “I knew the yards were piling up", says GHECT coach Ben Senf. "We weren’t really aware until after the game when I did my postgame interview… it was kind of weird, we just kept running the same thing and it kept working, so we weren’t going to stop.”

Against Madelia, Jaguar running back Derek Schoen rushed for 576 yards; that goes down as a new state record for all Minnesota classes.

Schoen, a junior, felt a touch of fate even before the regular season finale. “The week before, Ben [Senf] told me that I might have been getting close to the state attempts record, because I get fed the ball a lot. So I looked up all the state records the night before, but I didn’t even look at the rushing one… then during the game I had no idea what was going on. I was just focused on keeping the score going, so we won.”

Senf adds, “It also sets the 9-man record for rushing yards in a game nationally… and in the history of high school football—11 man, 9 man, 8 man, 6 man—it’s the 14th best rushing performance in a game.”

Schoen says that this record will stand as one that the entire Jaguar team can enjoy. “It really was a team effort. Obviously I wouldn’t have gotten any of those yards if our line wouldn’t have blocked. Our fullback Rory Becker had great blocks along the way too. So my name’s going to be on the state record, but they all know that they did it for me.”

Senf says, “The team goes as he goes. They always look to 21 to get us going, and when he goes, we go... as was the result on Wednesday night.”