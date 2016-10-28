Basketball: Sport for All

Basketball is a popular sport no matter what the age or ability. Scheels expert Chip Klabough says it's also a sport that requires little equipment, and thus, investment. He says things to keep in mind are the size of the basketball, which varies depending on age and gender. He also says backboards come in various materials and frames, so try them all out to see which will best suit your needs. Klabough says basketball is great exercise, particularly for cardio if playing a game.