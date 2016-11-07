Coffee: Brewing a Cup of Health

Statistics show that more than half of Americans 18 years and older drink at least one cup of coffee per day. Hy-Vee dietitian Laura Schmidt says dietary guidelines now tell us, that is okay! Schmidt says coffee is associated with reduced risk of cardiovascular disease including stroke, high blood pressure and hypertension. Schmidt says coffee can also contribute to your daily fluid requirement and does not appear to increase risk of dehydration. Therefore, Schmidt maintains, moderate coffee consumption can be incorporated into a healthy dietary pattern, just beware of coffee additives such as creams and sugars.