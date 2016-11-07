Whitehead Fights to the Finish at State XC

Martin County West 8th grader Marissa Whitehead capped her 2016 season with an astonishing come-from-behind finish at the state cross country meet.

“She’s the kind of runner who comes on in the second half of the race", says coach Stannetta Svoboda. "That definitely was shown when she surpassed all those girls today.”

Marissa Whitehead proved her come-from-behind prowess at the state cross country meet; fighting back from a distant third place in the final kilometer—narrowly sneaking in to claim state runner-up.

“My goal was to get at least top ten", Marissa says. "When I saw that girl at the end, I thought, ‘heck I’m in third place, why not just go for second if I can?’ So I just pushed through and it worked.”

Coach Svoboda admits, “Actually I was picking her third, so she definitely surpassed where I was hoping she would be. She came up that hill, popped the top and kept working and working. She ran them down, and we’re cheering over there on the sideline saying, ‘way to go girl!’”

“I saw some of my coaches and teammates, and I just started picking it up to get higher and higher in placement. Them cheering meant a lot."

Coming home with the 2016 runner-up medal only comes after a year’s worth of hard work, after a 20th place finish in 2015. Svoboda says, “She’s extremely determined and wants to be successful… not just for herself, but for our school, her teammates, her family, and the community… she runs for everybody, not just herself.”

Whitehead adds, “I’ve been focusing a lot on working during practices and keeping up the hard work for my teammates, so we could get to state together next year. It’s just been an amazing year.”