Bahr Leads Huskies Back to State

Jackson County Central and QB Easton Bahr are two days away from their second consecutive appearance in the state tournament. Bahr says, “I owe a lot of the credit to the coaches pushing us every day, and my teammates pushing me to do my very best, getting on me when I make mistakes."

Easton Bahr has taken down plenty of wins in two years as Jackson County Central quarterback… but his varsity career nearly never came to be.

“The first two games I started, we lost. I was honestly about to lost my starting job that I’d worked my butt off for… we won the next game by 50 and ran the table to the championship—ended up losing sadly, but it takes a lot of hard work to get it done. I didn’t realize that at first. Those first two games woke me up; then I realized what it took to compete and win games at this level.”

JCC coach Tom Schuller says, “He has to carry a lot more this year and he has to make a lot more calls on the line of scrimmage--things like that that we expect a senior to do, and I think he’s done a great job of that.”

In the time since those first losses, Bahr led his team to the 2015 title game and now a return trip to the state tournament. Schuller says, “I always tell people he has one trait that I really like; and it’s winning. He’s very selfless; if he’s asked to run the ball 20 times a game, he’ll do it. If he’s asked to throw the ball 20 times a game, he’ll do it. Whatever we ask, he’s able to do.”

Bahr adds, “I don’t get caught up in all the wins and losses. I just go out there and do the best I can to help my team win. It’s definitely a cool thing to get a lot of wins and help my team get to the state championship. I don’t look at it as leaving a legacy for my stats. I’m just trying to do the best I can to get our team to victory and try to help us win a state championship.”