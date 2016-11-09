Police ID Customer Fatally Shot Inside Burnsville Dollar Tree

Authorities have identified a customer who was fatally shot inside a discount store in Burnsville.

The shooting at the Dollar Tree store happened over the noon hour Monday. Sixty-nine-year-old Donald Hortsch, of Rosemount, was killed and another person was wounded and hospitalized in unknown condition. The injured person wasn't immediately identified.

Charges are pending against a 27-year-old man accused of pulling the trigger.

Police say Hortsch was a customer at the store and was unknown to the suspect. The other person who was shot is believed to be an acquaintance of a store employee.