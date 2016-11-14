Organize Your Fridge To Keep Food Fresh

There are ways to organize your refrigerator to maximize food safety, freshness and longevity. April Graff, a registered dietitian with Hy-Vee Food Stores, says a first step is to put the healthy options for eating front and center and at eye level. Milk and dairy products should be kept where the temperature is coldest and eggs on the middle shelf where temperature is most consistent. Vegetables should be stored in the high humidity drawer, and fruits in the low humidity option. Condiments do well in the door, the warmest part of the fridge.