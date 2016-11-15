November is Men's Health Awareness month. The greater Mankato community embraces this with "No Shave November." Dr. Michael James a urologist with the Mankato Clinic says really it's something should be thinking about year round, but November is a good reminder to get checked out. He says often problems can be found early to prevent them from becoming crisis. He also says men should "know their number." Their PSA number that is, that is a protein that is unique to men. It is found in their blood and can often be an indicator something is going wrong.