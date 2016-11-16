Target Corp. Fiscal Third-Quarter Earnings At $608 Million

Target Corp. has reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $608 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains and non-recurring gains, came to $1.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 83 cents per share.

The retailer posted revenue of $16.44 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.32 billion.

Target expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.30 per share.

Target shares have dropped nearly 2 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen almost 7 percent. The stock has dropped 1 percent in the last 12 months.