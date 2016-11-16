Hunter Takes Down 36-Point Buck

A Minnesota man figures he's killed 150 deer during decades of hunting, but certainly none like the buck he bagged recently.

Seventy-eight-year-old Jim Wackler was sitting in a lawn chair with his shotgun at his daughter's farm near St. Cloud last Friday when he heard corn rustling in the field, then spotted the tips of a massive 36-point rack. The buck stepped out from behind the corn and trotted toward the woods.

Wackler says he told himself to concentrate on the shot and not on the huge rack, otherwise he'd miss.

Record keepers won't provide an official score of any trophy without first waiting 60 days for the antlers to dry.

Wackler says that for the first time in his many years of hunting he'll have this trophy mounted.