Add Brussel Sprouts to a Healthy Diet

Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian April Graff says brussel sprouts can be an easy and delicious way to incorporate a veggie into your lunch or dinner menu. Below are two recipes to get you started!

Kale and Brussels Sprouts Salad (Serves 6)

All you need:

For the dressing:

1 tbsp minced green onions

2 tbsp Dijon mustard

1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice

1 1/2 tsp lemon zest

2 tsp honey

1/4 cup olive oil

For the salad:

4 cups chopped kale (Lacinato, curly, baby, any type works great)

4 cups finely shredded Brussels sprouts

1/2 cup sliced roasted almonds

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

All you do:

Make the dressing: In a small bowl, whisk together the green onions, mustard, lemon juice, lemon zest, honey and olive oil. Season the dressing with salt and pepper to taste.

Assemble the salad: In a large bowl, toss together the shredded kale, shredded Brussels sprouts and almonds. Add the dressing, tossing to combine, then add the cheese and toss. Serve immediately.

Lemon Parmesan Brussels Sprouts

All you need:

1 tablespoon olive oil

2 pounds Brussels sprouts

Salt and pepper

Juice of half a lemon

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese.

All you do:

1. Drizzle olive oil in a large skillet. Preheat the skillet over medium-high heat.

2. Cut off the bottom ends of the Brussels sprouts and discard. Cut the remaining part in half.

3. Lay the sprouts, cut side down, in the preheated skillet. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.

4. Roast for 5-7 minutes until the bottoms are golden brown. Flip to brown the back sides.

5. Immediately squeeze the lemon juice over the sprouts and sprinkle with cheese. Let cook until the juice evaporates (up to 1 minute).

6. Remove from the skillet and eat.