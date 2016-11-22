Hometown Business Connection: Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic

For 59 years, the Orthopedic and Fracture Clinic has been serving southern Minnesota. As you can imagine, with the ever changing health care industry, OFC has had to adapt and reinvent itself from time to time.



Dr. Jesse Botker has been with OFC for 8 years now...joining the independent, specialty clinic because he wanted to be a part of a practice that allows the physicians to be owners, to be invested in the business...and the communities it serves...



Dr. Botker says, "You're on the front lines, making business decisions, trying to decrease the costs to patients while delivering better care."

That's the way it's always been with OFC, started in 1957 by two local doctors. The practice now has 16 physicians, as well as numerous physician assistants, nurses, physical therapists, athletic trainers and a myriad of other support staff in four main locations: Mankato, Hutchinson, Faribault and Northfield.



Dr. Botker says, "Each surgeon does one day a week of outreach."



OFC started doing it long ago, reaching beyond the main clinics with nine outreach clinics.



Dr. Botker says, "We feel it's important to help smaller communities and smaller hospitals by bringing the care to them. It makes it much more convenient for follow up care."



With increased competition in the market, Dr. Botker says OFC has had to reinvent itself every few years. One example is partnering with River's Edge Hospital in St. Peter where Dr. Botker says they perform 65 to 75 joint replacements a month.



More recently, OFC Express was born to serve area residents who couldn't get to the doctor during regular working hours. It is open 8 am to 8 pm Monday through Friday.



Dr. Botker says, "If you have an ankle fracture, wrist fracture, acute ankle sprain or injured in a pickup basketball game. You can come here, avoid the long lines of the ER and see an expert in muscular skeletal medicine."



Over its nearly six decades here, OFC has connected with the community in other ways as well...Charitable giving...not only of money but also of time and talent...looking at the list of organizations they help, it's clear that it is a big part of the business plan.

