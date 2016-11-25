MIDDAY INTERVIEW: Ways To Burn Off Thanksgiving Calories

Andy Kretschmar with Anytime Fitness in Mankato joined KEYC News 12 this Midday to talk about different ways you can burn off that turkey from Thanksgiving.

Anytime Fitness says year the average American consumes around 5,000 calories on Thanksgiving. Anytime Fitness just finished off their #BurnTheTurkey social media campaign, inviting people to get creative in burning off that turkey. For every share on social media, Anytime Fitness donated $1 to Feeding America, an organization that helps feed the hungry. Each dollar provides 11 meals to families in need.

Kretschmar also gave some examples of workouts that can be done without using weights. Squats with a pumpkin and russian twists are a few examples.