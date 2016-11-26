Two Injured in Sibley Co. Crash

Two people are injured after a one-vehicle crash in Sibley County.

According to State Patrol, it happened just after 1 p.m. November 25 on 651st Ave in Gibbon.

The vehicle was traveling northbound when it crossed into the southbound lane and entered a ditch. State Patrol reports that the car then launched over a driveway, rolled and came to rest upright in a nearby field.

Driver Ann Jutz, 51 and passenger Fred Jutz, 59, face non-life threatening injuries. No alcohol was detected in their systems.

Gibbon Fire/ Rescue, Winthrop Ambulence and Sibley County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.