Preparing Peppers!

They are packed full of color, taste and nutrients, but preparing them can be intimidating, so peppers are often times left out of meals and snacks. Hy-Vee Registered Dietitian Holly Ellison says once you know the correct way to cut a pepper, preparing them becomes much easier. She first cut of the top and the bottom of the pepper. Then, she says just to use you hands to pull out the seed pack in the middle. It comes out easily and brings most of the seeds with it. Now the pepper is easy just to slice to eat alone, put in salads, or incorporated into your favorite meal.