Prestons Are November Good People

Robert and Jean Preston want to make sure kids in Mankato don't go hungry when school isn't in session.

For almost five years, Robert and Jean Preston have packed, walked and delivered countless bags of food to classrooms at Franklin Elementary School.

Jean Preston says, "It just doesn't seem right that

there should be hungry kids in our area."

The Prestons volunteer with the Mankato Backpack Food Program.

Robert Preston says, "It's just a feel good thing for us."

Now that the Prestons are retired, they say volunteering is something they wanted to do.

Robert says, "It just gives us a chance to help and give back."

Making sure 154 kids at Franklin alone have good food to eat when school's not in session.

Robert and Jean Preston.

KEYC Good People award recipients.

-KEYC News 12