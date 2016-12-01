VIkings Coach Mike Zimmer Remains Questionable For Thursday's Ga - KEYC

VIkings Coach Mike Zimmer Remains Questionable For Thursday's Game

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
The Minnesota Vikings  take on the Dallas Cowboys tonight, but it's still unclear whether or not coach Mike Zimmer will make it to the game.
Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said Zimmer underwent emergency eye surgery last night, about a month after he had an initial procedure to repair a torn retina.
Spielman says it's unclear whether or not Zimmer will recover in time for tonight's game, but he says he has met with coaches and players to put a plan in place in case Zimmer is unable to coach against the Cowboys.
Zimmer first 