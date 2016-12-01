KEYC - Minnesota Ranked Fourth Best State To Live In America

Minnesota Ranked Fourth Best State To Live In America

By Kelsey Barchenger, Morning/Midday Anchor
24-7 Wall Street has ranked Minnesota as the fourth best state to live in in America.
The group's ratings have Minnesota behind New Hampshire, Connecticut and Massachusetts.
The ratings are based on population growth, the unemployment rate, .life expectancy and poverty rate.
The organization says that broad health insurance coverage has likely helped many residents stay in good health.
Minnesota has seen a 10 percent growth in population over the last 10 years.