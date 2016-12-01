TBT: Mankato Commercial College

Mankato's history as a college town trails back to 1891, when the Mankato Commercial College was started up on the 300 block of South Front Street.

The business college trained many clerical workers over the years and was eventually relocated just up the street to the 100 block of South Front Street.

But on December 10, 1915, the college building was destroyed by a fire.

And community members acted quickly, renting a new space down the block so classes could resume the following week.

In 1916, a new "fire-proof" building was constructed...but Unfortunately, the school only remained open just over another decade and closed in 1980.