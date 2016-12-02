JWP Wins A Nail Biter Against Madelia

To Truman we go for another Section 2A matchup that features the Madelia Blackhawks against the Bulldogs of Janesville Waldorf Pemberton.

First half....JWPs Josh Janike runs a little give and go for an easy lay in he'd finish with 13...Bulldogs lead early...5–3.

Later...it's Janike running the offense...he sends it over to Corbyn Burley...dribbles behind a nicely placed screen.....swish! he nails the jumper....7–6 Bulldogs...

But Madelia responds quickly.... Matthew Baumgartner snaps off a quick three pointer...it's good...part of his 13pts putting the Blackhawks up 9–7.

That's the storyline of this one, a back and forth affair throughout the night....and check this out.. Angel Zamora takes a rebound all the way down the court and he's keeping it himself...drives into the paint...gets the basket AND One! Impressive play there by Zamora, maybe a possible play of the night...we'll have to wait and see but JWP wins a close one 59–57.

--KEYC News 12