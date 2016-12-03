Springfield Downs MVL Behind Big Night From Rabb

Our final girls high school basketball game of the night features a battle along Highway 14, where the Minnesota Valley Lutheran Chargers played host to the Springfield Tigers.

Here's the Tigers Vishe Rabb....and this wouldn't be the last time you hear her name...she would have a huge game but we'll get to that later.

But first it's MVL jumping out to a 7–2 lead.... Cham Omot hits from beyond the arc....she'd have 16 on the night....

Tigers turn now... Rabb dribbles down the court and that's a sweet shot....three pointer ties it all up at nine....

Rabb shows off her range...now here's the speed cutting into the lane and finishing with the layup....

Did I mention she rebounds too? Gets the board and another bucket.....

Rabb finishes with 38 points in this one!....Springfield goes on to win 68 to 58.

